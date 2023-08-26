ADVERTISEMENT

AMR lab turns operational in Kochi

August 26, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An antimicrobial resistance (AMR) lab became operational at the central laboratory of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) here on Saturday.

The facility will help in estimating antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic remains in the environment. The lab has systems to analyse antimicrobial residue in water bodies and wastewater emerging from hospitals, farms, and pharma units, according to a release issued by the board.

Some systems installed include liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, biosafety cabinet, polymerize chain reaction; electrophoresis unit, and nano drop spectrophotometer. State Anti Microbial Resistance programme nodal officer Dr. P.S. Sivaprasad inaugurated. Board chairman K.P. Sudheer, member secretary A.M. Sheela were among those who attended.

