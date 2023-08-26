HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AMR lab turns operational in Kochi

August 26, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An antimicrobial resistance (AMR) lab became operational at the central laboratory of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) here on Saturday.

The facility will help in estimating antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic remains in the environment. The lab has systems to analyse antimicrobial residue in water bodies and wastewater emerging from hospitals, farms, and pharma units, according to a release issued by the board.

Some systems installed include liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, biosafety cabinet, polymerize chain reaction; electrophoresis unit, and nano drop spectrophotometer. State Anti Microbial Resistance programme nodal officer Dr. P.S. Sivaprasad inaugurated. Board chairman K.P. Sudheer, member secretary A.M. Sheela were among those who attended.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.