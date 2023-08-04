Ample lab facilities need to be put in place for timely completion of analysis in drug cases: Kerala HC

August 04, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a statement on the steps taken to ensure that the chemical analysis of the seized narcotic drugs is completed within the stipulated time by putting in place ample facilities for the examination.

The court observed that considering the increasing number of NDPS cases, it was only proper that ample facilities are put in place, to ensure the timely examination of these contraband articles.

The court passed the order when a bail petition in a narcotic drug case came up for hearing. The court pointed out that as per Rule 14 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Seizure, Storage, Sampling and Disposal) Rules, 2022, the scientific examination report should be made available within 15 days. As the statutory rule contemplated for a time-bound certification, it is the duty of the State to provide necessary facilities for ensuring the timely examination of the contraband articles in tune with the statutory period stipulated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Prosecutor pointed out that, as of now, no separate labs for conducting the test of narcotic drugs for the purpose of the NDPS Act are available. At present, the tests are being conducted in the common labs where thousands of samples in connection with all the other offences are being tested. The prosecutor also submitted that steps are being taken by the government in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.