AMMA forms internal complaints panel

Lawyer to be appointed as member soon

Lawyer to be appointed as member soon

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has formed an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Actor Shweta Menon is the presiding officer of the committee. The members include actors Maala Parvathi, Kukku Parameswaran and Rachana Narayanankutty. A lawyer will be appointed as member of the committee soon, according to Edavela Babu, general secretary of the association.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which spearheaded the initiative for voicing the rights of women in the Malayalam film industry, had earlier approached the Kerala High Court seeking a direction that the association should constitute an ICC in tune with the Vishaka guidelines and the PoSH Act – Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act), 2013.

The Kerala State Women’s Commission had impleaded in the case while pointing out that the government must ensure the formation of the committee in the association.