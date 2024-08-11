Amid row, GCDA, TDLC to conduct joint inspection of P&T apartments

he controversy over the alleged faulty construction of the P&T Apartment Complex at Mundamveli has entered a new phase with the officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society (TDLC) planning a joint inspection of the buildings on August 13 (Tuesday).

The inspection comes in the wake of widespread complaints from the residents regarding the faulty construction. A senior official of the GCDA confirmed that the joint inspection would be held on Tuesday.

The residents had complained that the buildings were leaking. They had raised the issue of rainwater entering the building through the roof, and flooding in the corridor.

There were also complaints that the leaky toilets had made life miserable for the residents, who were rehabilitated from the P&T Colony located on the banks of Chilavannur Lake in Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

Abhilash P. Paramsewaran, the chairperson of the residents’ association, said the residents were leading an unsafe life inside the apartment complex. Water from the toilets on the upper floors are leaking into 95% of the apartments. The beams of the buildings are also in a dangerous condition. Recently, the Kochi Corporation officials had provided the residents a list of dos and don’ts in the building, including the instructions to keep the inside walls of the building dry which is quite unusual, said Mr. Parameswaran.

Opposition councillors of the Kochi Corporation, who alleged corruption in the construction of the building, had demanded a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into the allegations.

