Amid rising prices and mounting dues, Janakeeya hotels fight for survival

July 18, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Janakeeya hotels, the budget hotels being run by the Kudumbashree Mission members, in the district are staring at a crisis, due to the soaring prices of essential commodities and cooking gas along with the pendency of subsidy dues.

From the initial 114, the number of such hotels has dropped to 96, and may drop even more in the days to come. The district unit of the Kudumbashree is being flooded with complaints on how the going is getting tough for the hotels by the day. It has written to the State mission, seeking ways to intervene so that the hotels are not forced into closure.

Janakeeya hotels offer lunch priced at ₹30 for ₹20, with the remaining ₹10 to be paid by the government as subsidy. Subsidy dues running into ₹3 crore were paid by the government only recently.

“Dues only up to November have been cleared while there is still pendency for the eight months since then. Janakeeya hotels are supposed to collectively get a monthly subsidy in the range of ₹50 lakh to ₹55 lakh,” said Kudumbashree sources.

The ever increasing prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, and cooking gas have dealt a further blow to the hotels, which procure commodities directly from local markets without any subsidy. At present, they are procuring relatively cheaper commodities. However, even that may get hit if the trend of rising prices continues.

Past attempts for reaching an understanding with the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) for procurement had to be dropped for two reasons. Horticorp could neither guarantee uninterrupted supply of all essential commodities round-the-year nor could it facilitate decentralised supply. For Kudumbashree members running the Janakeeya hotels, to travel to a Horticorp centre for procurement was not feasible.

“Some kind of intervention in the form of subsidy for cooking gas or procurement of subsidised commodities through Supplyco outlets would have to be considered to help these hotels see out the crisis period,” said sources.

The existing subsidy of ₹10 per meal is restricted to lunch alone, and Janakeeya hotels are allowed to serve breakfast and dinner at the market rate. Many of the hotels are trying to make ends meet in this manner.