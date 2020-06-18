Amicus curiae told to report on abattoir

KOCHI

18 June 2020 23:36 IST

There are allegations that slaughterhouse waste is discharged into Perandoor canal

The Kerala High Court has directed the amicus curiae to inspect the slaughterhouse at Kaloor and find out whether the allegation that animal waste is being discharged from the abattoir into the Thevara-Perandoor canal is true.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive when a writ petition on the cleaning of the canal came up for hearing.

The court observed that if the allegation was true, it “presents an extremely deleterious situation,” because the court had been ordering time and again that the discharge of any kind of sewage or waste into the canal directly would not be permitted. Besides, slaughterhouse waste contained different bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens, which could threaten the general health of the public. Therefore, the discharge of the waste directly into the canal could not be countenanced or allowed when the High Court had already directed the Kochi Corporation to clean up the canal.

The court also noted that the District Collector had issued orders prohibiting the discharge of waste into the canal. It observed that it appeared, at least prima facie, that the corporation was operating the slaughterhouse without a fully functional sewage treatment plant at present. Therefore, it was a matter that the amicus curiae would have to assess by making a personal visit to the abattoir.

In another order, the court directed the District Collector to convene a meeting of officials of the Kochi Corporation and the Kerala Water Authority to take a call on the removal of unused poles installed by the KWA at the Perandoor mouth of the canal.