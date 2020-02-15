Amicus curiae to inspect Marine Drive

The Kerala High Court has asked the amicus curiae in the Marine Drive case to report on the reported release of sewage from nearby buildings to the Kochi backwaters.

The Division Bench of the court headed by Chief Justice S. Manikumar issued the order on Friday. When the case came up for hearing, the counsel for an apartment complex submitted that officials of the Kochi Corporation had closed down its outlet from a sewage treatment plant which was releasing treated water to the backwaters. At the same time, the counsels for the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority contented that even the release of treated water to the backwaters could not be permitted.

The petitioners in the case submitted that sewage from apartments was reaching the Marine Drive walkway. The court directed the amicus curiae to consider this aspect too.