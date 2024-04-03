GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amicus curiae appointed on petition seeking probe into death of APP

Petition filed seeking a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into the circumstances that led to the death of Aneeshya

April 03, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in a case seeking a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into the circumstances that led to the death of Aneeshya, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) at the Munsiff Magistrate Court, Paravur, Kollam.

The order appointing High Court lawyer John S. Ralph as amicus curiae came on a petition filed by Usha P.E. of Thiruvananthapuram seeking a probe into the alleged suicide of Aneeshya.

According to the petitioner, most of the Assistant Public Prosecutors did not regularly attend their office and signed the attendance register the very next day with the help and support of their superiors. Aneeshya was harassed because she used to question the habitual absenteeism of Assistant Public Prosecutors. Therefore, a vigilance probe was essential in the case.

