Amici curiae suggest full-time Road Safety Commissioner

Motor vehicles inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors should be assigned enforcement duty for a minimum of six hours per day and the clerical/ministerial duties assigned to them must be stopped forthwith, the amici curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court in a case relating to road safety have suggested.

They have also suggested the appointment of a full-time Road Safety Commissioner with independent charge, instead of the present practice of the Transport Commissioner doubling up as Road Safety Commissioner. Justice Devan Ramachandran last week directed the amici curiae to give their suggestions on improving road safety, in light of the Vadakkenchery accident.

In a report filed before the High Court, the amici curiae suggested that the order giving the Transport Commissioner additional charge of the Road Safety Commissioner has to cease. The report has also suggested that the motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors and the vehicles must be brought under the jurisdiction of the Road Safety Authority and the Road Safety Commissioner.

On Safe Kerala Project

The report also pointed out that the Safe Kerala Project has been brought under the jurisdiction of the Road Safety Authority. However, the government by order had brought the Safe Kerala Project under the jurisdiction of the Transport Commissioner. Consequently, there are only four temporary hands functioning under the Road Safety Authority.

Therefore, the order issued in 2018 bringing the Safe Kerala Project under the Transport Commissioner has to be withdrawn with immediate effect. They also have suggested that automated testing stations as specified under Section 56(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 must be authorised by the State government forthwith for conducting fitness testing.