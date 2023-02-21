ADVERTISEMENT

Amendment to cooperative societies Act to make sector more transparent: Minister

February 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan said here on Tuesday that the proposed amendment to the Kerala Co-operative Societies Act aims at making the activities of the cooperative sector more transparent. The Bill has been sent to a select committee for seeking the opinions of cooperators, the public and legal experts. The Minister was talking after inaugurating a meeting to form the reception committee for organising a ‘Cooperative Expo’ slated to be held at the Kaloor stadium in Kochi from April 22 to 30.

The first meeting of the select committee to garner opinions about the amendment had already been held in Thiruvananthapuram. Meetings will be held in other districts too shortly. A session at the Cooperative Expo will also be dedicated for a debate on the topic.

Mr. Vasavan said the amendment will lead to timely reforms in the Act introduced in 1969. The cooperative movement of Kerala is receiving global accolades now. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society and Kerala Bank have received global recognition, he said.

The community of cooperators has always defeated attempts to sabotage the sector in the State. The State will also successfully stave off the challenges posed by multi-State cooperative societies, he said. Mr. Vasavan said a cooperative conservation fund has been formed to protect the interests of depositors.

