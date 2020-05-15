Kochi

Ambulances should not be used as taxis, warn police

Two ambulances hired for carrying rail passengers seized

The city police commissionerate has warned against the practice of hiring ambulances as taxis for the transportation of people arriving in the city by special trains.

The Central police seized two such ambulances hired for carrying passengers who arrived at the South railway station by the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train in the early morning hours on Friday.

In a release issued here, the police commissionerate warned that ambulances used as taxis risked confiscation and their drivers faced suspension of licences. Those hiring taxis would also face stern legal action, the release said.

Ambulances were meant to be used during medical emergencies and enough ambulances had been deployed at railway stations for that purpose, it said.

Passengers who arrived by the special train were sent to their respective home districts in nine KSRTC buses and 99 taxis and private vehicles in strict compliance with social distancing norms.

