Ambulance driver at North Paravur taluk hospital terminated from service

August 05, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The hospital management committee at Government Taluk Hospital, North Paravur, has decided to terminate the services of the ambulance driver attached to the hospital holding that he was responsible for the delay in shifting a 72-year-old fever patient to General Hospital, Ernakulam, on July 11.

Asma of Kaithakkal Veedu, Neendoor, had died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital. Her family members had alleged that the driver had refused to take the patient without being paid the ambulance charge of ₹900. He was placed on suspension pending enquiry by the Health department on the basis of a report of the hospital superintendent that there was delay on his part in shifting the critically ill patient to the General Hospital.

North Paravur municipal chairman M.J. Raju said the hospital management committee had also decided to cancel the decision of the hospital authorities that prior payment was required to avail ambulance service. As per an order issued by the superintendent following the death of the woman, family members or bystanders of patients must submit the receipt of payment at the outpatient wing to avail ambulance service. The committee found that the directive was not humane, especially in the case of seriously ill patients who required immediate shifting to other hospitals, he said.

The hospital management committee decided to plug staff shortage by filling up vacancies of pharmacists, data entry operator, and ECG and dialysis technicians on temporary basis. It was also decided to operate the pharmacy 24x7, with the recruitment of two persons in the wings.

