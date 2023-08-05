HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambulance driver at North Paravur taluk hospital terminated from service

Hospital management committee also decides to cancel decision that prior payment was required to avail ambulance service

August 05, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The hospital management committee at Government Taluk Hospital, North Paravur, has decided to terminate the services of the ambulance driver attached to the hospital holding that he was responsible for the delay in shifting a 72-year-old fever patient to General Hospital, Ernakulam, on July 11.

Asma of Kaithakkal Veedu, Neendoor, had died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital. Her family members had alleged that the driver had refused to take the patient without being paid the ambulance charge of ₹900. He was placed on suspension pending enquiry by the Health department on the basis of a report of the hospital superintendent that there was delay on his part in shifting the critically ill patient to the General Hospital.

North Paravur municipal chairman M.J. Raju said the hospital management committee had also decided to cancel the decision of the hospital authorities that prior payment was required to avail ambulance service. As per an order issued by the superintendent following the death of the woman, family members or bystanders of patients must submit the receipt of payment at the outpatient wing to avail ambulance service. The committee found that the directive was not humane, especially in the case of seriously ill patients who required immediate shifting to other hospitals, he said.

The hospital management committee decided to plug staff shortage by filling up vacancies of pharmacists, data entry operator, and ECG and dialysis technicians on temporary basis. It was also decided to operate the pharmacy 24x7, with the recruitment of two persons in the wings.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.