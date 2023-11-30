ADVERTISEMENT

Ambrose Puthenveettil appointed Kottapuram bishop

November 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ambrose Puthenveettil

Pope Francis has appointed Ambrose Puthenveettil, 56, as the new bishop of the Kottapuram diocese.

He was born in August 1967 at Palliport in the diocese and studied philosophy at St. Peter’s Pontifical Institute in Bengaluru and theology at the Collegium Canisianum in Innsbruck, Austria.

He obtained a licentiate in pastoral theology from the Leopold-Franzens-Universität in Innsbruck and a doctorate in missiology from Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome. He was ordained priest on June 11, 1995 for the Diocese of Kottapuram.

He was earlier secretary to the bishop, served several parishes and as a professor at St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary in Aluva. He will replace administrator Alex Vadakkumthala, who is also the bishop of Kannur. Joseph Karikkassery was the previous bishop of Kottapuram.

The diocese of Kottapuram has a population of 96,950 Latin Catholics. The diocese has 61 parishes, 132 diocesan priests, 92 religious priests, 253 female religious priests, and 108 educational institutions. The diocese was created on July 3, 1987 by bifurcating the northern parts of the Archdiocese of Verapoly.

