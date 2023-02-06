Ambiguity over gender determination of transgender persons puzzling law enforcers

February 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The gender identity of transgender persons involved in sexual offences is puzzling the Kerala Police as the law is silent on the segregation of such persons into transman or transwoman.

Gender identity matters when it comes to the offences of rape, molestation, sexual harassment or stalking as the law presumes that such offences are committed by men against women. The identity of the accused and the victims need to be confirmed to invoke the provisions of the law in such cases, according to the police.

In jails

The gender of those taken into custody and the convicts also needs to be known for housing them in jails which have separate blocks for men and women. Locking up transgender male and female persons together in cells or along with other prisoners could lead to sexual harassment and incidents of physical and sexual abuse, according to the police.

However, the law officers with the State Law department pointed out that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act prevented the segregation of transgender persons into transgender men and women. The Act, which is silent on such a distinction, has provided only an inclusive definition of a transgender person. A transgender person is defined as one whose “gender does not match with the gender assigned to that person at birth and includes trans-man or trans-woman (whether or not such person has undergone Sex Reassignment Surgery or hormone therapy or laser therapy or such other therapy), person with intersex variations, genderqueer and person having such socio-cultural identities as Kinner, hijra, aravani and jogta,” they pointed out.

The Act also bans any medical examination of a transgender person for issuing certificates to such persons. Moreover, a recent Supreme Court judgement had noted that psychological tests shall be preferred over biological tests to determine the sex and gender of transgender persons, they said.

The law officers, who advised against any State-level amendments to the existing laws to segregate the identity of transgender males and females, suggested the enforcement agency to approach the Central government for bringing clarity on the issue.

Maximum two years

Maya Krishnan, lawyer, noted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act limited the punishments in offences against such persons, including sexual offences, to imprisonment for two years. A transwoman shall be treated on par with any other woman when it comes to such offences. The gender of such persons shall be accepted as assigned by them, she said.

Laws, namely the IPC, should be amended to bring transwoman too into the ambit of the definition of woman, she said.