Ambaloor yearning to strike gold through PEPPER

KOCHI

14 September 2020 00:35 IST

The region boasts tourist attractions like backwaters and hilly spots

Close on the heels of Vaikom striking gold through responsible tourism, Ambaloor, located in the immediate suburbs of Kochi, is preparing to take the plunge, after readying stakeholders at the grassroots level.

“We did not know the tourism potential of our region and its potential to support the rural economy, until the onset of Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission’s People’s Participation for Participatory Planning and Empowerment Through RT (PEPPER) scheme. The location of Ambaloor is unique, since it had the erstwhile Travancore State on one side and the Cochin State on the other. It is also home to backwaters, hilly areas, and 1,000 acres of ‘karinilams’, where canals, paddy fields, coconut farming, and fishing co-exist,” said K.A. Mukundan, vice chairman of planning committee, Ambaloor panchayat.

He explained how the panchayat made waves after it utilised ₹2-crore tourism funds to revive a kilometre-long canal which had turned into a garbage dump. “A park, a restaurant [now operated by Indian Coffee House], and a toilet block were built in its precincts. Steps were also taken to protect water resources using coir geo textiles and rubble to reinforce their banks. In addition, water samples from wells were tested to ascertain their purity. We wanted to change the concept that development meant more buildings and roads.”

Ambaloor also has tiny islands, where guests can opt to do angling and relish cooked fish. Country boats are available for cruising through a network of pristine canals. Guests can also see toddy tapping, manufacture of handicrafts from coconut shells, and weaving, besides partaking in the making of hand-made pappad. Temples in the region are famous for Garudan Thukkam and Mudiyettu, while the Kanjirimattom Mosque too is famous, Mr. Mukundan said.

RT Mission State coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar spoke of how Kerala’s tourism policy of 2017 provided the base for the PEPPER project and the formation of special tourism grama sabhas at the grassroots level. “It was a resounding success in Vaikom, and Ambaloor is set to follow suit, despite a lull in the arrival of tourists due to the pandemic situation. A tourism resource directory, mentioning nature’s bounty, farming activities, skilled artisans, ethnic cuisine, and tourism products of the region is ready. Subsequently, homestays and heritage homes have been readied to host guests,” he said.