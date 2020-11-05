Amballur panchayat to remove encroachments along river

Local body files affidavit on Konothupuzha before National Green Tribunal

The Amballur grama panchayat has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will remove encroachments within its limits along Konothupuzha based on the assessment by the Survey Department.

The local body mentioned this in the affidavit filed before the Southern Bench of the tribunal in the case related to the pollution and encroachment of the river. The Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta had asked the District Collector in August to submit an action-taken report against local bodies responsible for the pollution of Konothupuzha under the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The river passes through Thripunitura Municipality, and Chottanikkara, Udayamperoor, Mulanthuruthy and Amballoor grama panchayats, covering a distance of nearly 17 km before joining the Vembanad Lake at Poothotta.

The Secretary of the Amballur grama panchayat said that the civic body had transferred its share of the amount required for carrying out a survey to find out the extent of the river within its jurisdiction. On completion of the procedures by the Survey Department, encroachments on the puramboke land, if any, would be evicted in accordance with the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, 1957, said the official. The local body informed the tribunal that steps had been taken by the Minor Irrigation Department to remove waste from the river.

Compensation

The tribunal had asked the State Pollution Control Board to impose environmental compensation on those responsible for the pollution of the river based on the suggestions included in a report filed by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management.

A report filed by A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman of the SLMC, said that the board had issued notices to the local bodies located along the banks of the river for identifying illegal sewage outlets leading to the river. The board had issued show-cause notices to six apartments located close to the river after finding out that their sewage treatment plants were not working. The SLMC has directed the State Irrigation Department to clean the river and its streams periodically to ensure free flow of water.