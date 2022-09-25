Amballur grama panchayat formulates action plan to tackle stray dog menace

ADVERTISEMENT

Amballur grama panchayat has formulated an eight-pronged action plan to tackle the street dog menace.

The plan was chalked out at the all-party meeting held recently, and discussions had also been held with various residence associations at Amballur. As part of the action plan, all domestic dogs would be vaccinated against rabies and issued a license by the panchayat.

As per a government order, those who volunteered to identify stray dogs and got them vaccinated would be given a reward of ₹500 each. Besides, stray dog hotspots would be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also decided to take the count of all pet dogs in the panchayat and ensure that they were given timely anti-rabies vaccinations and that their owners had obtained proper licences.

An awareness campaign on providing first aid and emergency treatment in case of dog bites would be launched.

The meeting was presdied over by Amballur grama panchayat president Biju Thomas.