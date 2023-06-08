ADVERTISEMENT

Amal Jyothi college management approaches HC for police protection

June 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappally on Thursday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to provide adequate protection for the smooth functioning of the college.

The students of the colleges went on a strike following the suicide of Sradha Satheesh, a second-year food technology student of the college. According to the petition, the supporters of the student union forcefully entered the premises and threatened that they would not permit the staff, teachers, students or anyone and forcefully blocked all gates of the college. The management was forced to close the functioning of the college in the wake of the protests by students over the suicide of the student. The closure of the college had created extreme hardships for the management. It has affected the admission process and the university exams.  It sought protection for the life of the management and staff of the college.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US