Amal Jyothi college management approaches HC for police protection

June 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappally on Thursday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to provide adequate protection for the smooth functioning of the college.

The students of the colleges went on a strike following the suicide of Sradha Satheesh, a second-year food technology student of the college. According to the petition, the supporters of the student union forcefully entered the premises and threatened that they would not permit the staff, teachers, students or anyone and forcefully blocked all gates of the college. The management was forced to close the functioning of the college in the wake of the protests by students over the suicide of the student. The closure of the college had created extreme hardships for the management. It has affected the admission process and the university exams. It sought protection for the life of the management and staff of the college.