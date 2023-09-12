ADVERTISEMENT

Aluva sexual assault case: police get seven days’ custody of accused

September 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police probing the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old migrant girl on Tuesday received seven days’ custody of the accused, Crystal Raj.

He will be in police custody till September 18. It has emerged that he had stolen a couple of mobile phones before forcing his way into the child’s house at Edayappuram in Keezhmadu panchayat last week. He had allegedly stolen a mobile phone from the child’s home as well.

Crystal Raj was released from Viyyur Central Jail in a case registered by the Perumbavoor police for theft of mobile phone and laptop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have also arrested three persons for buying the stolen phones from him. They are Mustaqin Molla, 31, Bilal Biswas, 41, and Muhammed Mandall, 36. According to the police, Molla had been buying stolen mobile phones from Crystal Raj for the past five years.

Crystal Raj has been accused of abducting and sexually assaulting the child by breaking into her house in the early hours of September 7. He was a habitual offender and has had 12 cases registered against him across the State, including a rape case in Parassala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US