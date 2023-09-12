Aluva sexual assault case: police get seven days’ custody of accused

September 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police probing the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old migrant girl on Tuesday received seven days’ custody of the accused, Crystal Raj.

He will be in police custody till September 18. It has emerged that he had stolen a couple of mobile phones before forcing his way into the child’s house at Edayappuram in Keezhmadu panchayat last week. He had allegedly stolen a mobile phone from the child’s home as well.

Crystal Raj was released from Viyyur Central Jail in a case registered by the Perumbavoor police for theft of mobile phone and laptop.

The police have also arrested three persons for buying the stolen phones from him. They are Mustaqin Molla, 31, Bilal Biswas, 41, and Muhammed Mandall, 36. According to the police, Molla had been buying stolen mobile phones from Crystal Raj for the past five years.

Crystal Raj has been accused of abducting and sexually assaulting the child by breaking into her house in the early hours of September 7. He was a habitual offender and has had 12 cases registered against him across the State, including a rape case in Parassala.

