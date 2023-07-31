Aluva sees a flurry of protests over migrant girl’s death

July 31, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Aluva town on Monday witnessed a flurry of protest marches by various political outfits following the gruesome murder of a five-year-old migrant girl last week.

While the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha took out two separate marches to the office of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) against the alleged police shortcomings leading to the killing, the Left Democratic Front staged a march to the Aluva municipal office against the dilapidated state of the Aluva market where the body of the victim was found on Saturday morning.

Anwar Sadat, MLA, inaugurated the protest march organised under the Aluva Block Congress committee. Three party workers were injured in the skirmish after the police stopped the march using barricades before the office. The Congress also accused the State government of disrespecting the family of the victim by not sending a representative to the funeral of the little girl.

“Aluva is in the grip of drug and sex mafia rackets. People are living in fear owing to the inaction of the police despite a lot of complaints. The tragic killing of the girl is a blot to the State police. Rather than boasting about the arrest of the accused after they had committed the crime, the police should be able to pre-empt such criminal deeds using modern technologies,” said Mr. Sadat.

Yuva Morcha State general secretary Dinil Dinesh alleged that the police were the real culprits in the death of the girl and demanded that cases be registered against the police and the Home department.

There was irresponsible behaviour on the part of the police. Had they acted more vigilantly, the girl could have been saved, Mr. Dinesh said. The march was stopped by the police using barricades.

Inaugurating the LDF march to the municipal office, CPI(M) Aluva area secretary A.P. Udayakumar accused Mr. Sadat and the Congress of trying to make political mileage out of a tragic incident by blaming the police who arrested the accused within a very short time. The Aluva market was pulled down and a foundation stone was laid for a new one nine years ago, but no progress had been made by the municipality being continuously governed by the Congress.

“The dumping spot behind the market is now a den of anti-social elements. The assurance by municipal chairman M.O. John during the last Assembly election that the construction of the new market will begin shortly has also gone in vain,” he said.