Aluva-Perumbavoor road repair will be completed in 10 days: govt. tells HC

The State government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the necessary repair work on the Aluva-Perumbavoor road would be completed within 10 days.

The submission was made by the State government before Justice Devan Ramachandran when the case pertaining to road repairs came up for hearing.

The government also submitted that the repair work on most roads in the State had begun and would be completed without delay. The court also reiterated that the primary responsibility for the upkeep of roads was that of the engineers concerned, and their claim that they had worked sincerely would be of little solace to those who were injured in accidents and their kin.

The court cautioned engineers that it would not shy away from taking full action if it became so warranted in the future.

The PWD engineers who had appeared in person before the court said though they had intimated the higher authorities of the bad condition of roads, they were instructed not to act because a proposal had been made to transfer control to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).

The superintending engineer and executive engineers of the KRFB submitted that they were given charge of the road by June 14, 2022, which, they said, was “in record speed.”

This was precisely the problem a citizen of the State faced. The roads had been bad for several weeks before, but because of the officialese involved, the work would begin only a few weeks later. The court pointed out that it had, as early as 2018, delivered a judgment in this regard. But four years later, the situation was not different.

“I do not know how long our citizens will have to wait until they get at least the peripheral guarantees that they will return home safely, driving and riding on the roads,” the judge said. He added that the situation certainly was not the way the court wanted, and, therefore, a greater watch would have to be maintained.

The court also pointed out that the District Collectors of Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram, in their reports, had spoken about the bad condition of roads under their control. The court said it was not sufficient that they filed reports before it but ought to supervise and ensure that defects were rectified. The Collectors must ensure that they watch the progress of work.