Aluva, Nedumbassery record heavy rains

May 19, 2022 23:54 IST

13 persons shifted to temporary shelters; isolated heavy rain predicted in district for Friday and Saturday

Spells of heavy rain were reported from the early hours of Thursday in Ernakulam district, with Aluva and Nedumbassery areas recording very heavy rains for most part of the forenoon. However, rains relented after around 2 p.m.

From Piravom in the east to Kochi in the west, most parts of the district were drenched in unrelenting showers, varying in intensity.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Aluva received the highest volume of rain at 154 mm on Thursday, while the Nedumbassery, where the Cochin International Airport is located, received 130.9 mm of rain. The Cochin naval airbase recorded 114.4 mm of rain, Ernakulam South 122 mm, Piravom 114.2 mm, and Perumbavoor recorded 136 mm of rain.

There was no loss of life or property over the last 24 hours in the district as per reports from the 24-hour emergency centres at Aluva, Kanayannur, Kochi, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha. However, 13 persons have been shifted to temporary shelters in Thrikkakara (Hill Valley School) and Kadavanthara (Kendriya Vidyalaya) after their homes were briefly flooded.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rain (intensity varying from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) for the district on Friday and Saturday. Fishermen have been warned against venturing out into the sea with squally conditions prevailing off the Kerala coast. Cloudy skies and isolated rain can be expected over Kochi on Friday and Saturday.