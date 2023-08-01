Aluva murder accused has POCSO case registered against him in Delhi

August 01, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old migrant girl in Aluva has found that the accused, Asafaq Alam, has a case registered against him by the Delhi Police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to the media at the Rural police headquarters, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar said the case was registered by the Ghazipur Dairy Farm police in 2018. Apart from the POCSO Act, Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours or showing pornography) of the Indian Penal Code were invoked in that case.

Alam was an undertrial prisoner in Delhi for a month after which he was released, following which he absconded. “A search in the NCRB [National Crime Records Bureau] database using his fingerprints returned details about the 2018 case. No case has been reported in his home State of Bihar. We are further verifying his criminal antecedents,” said Mr. Kumar.

A team will go to Bihar to verify whether he was from Bihar as his Aadhaar card suggested.

Earlier, the accused was identified by witnesses in an identification parade held at the Aluva sub jail. T.A. Tajudheen, a headload worker who had reportedly seen the victim with the accused at Aluva market, Santhosh, employee of a KSRTC bus reportedly taken by the accused along with the victim, and and Susmitha, a co-passenger, identified the accused.

“We have collected all scientific evidence and CCTV visuals. The investigation is progressing in the right direction. We will try to file the chargesheet as soon as possible,” said Mr. Kumar.

Later in the day, the Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children granted the police 10 days’ custody of the accused. The police withdrew the initial custody plea for seven days and replaced it with a fresh plea for 10 days. Alam’s custody ends on August 10 at 11 a.m.

“The police had sought additional time to undertake a comprehensive background check of the accused. It has to be verified where he came from and whether any agent was involved, how long he has been in Kerala, where he stayed and whether he had any acquaintances,” said sources.

The accused has admitted to the offence but pleaded that he may be pardoned considering it was “his first offence”. The court issued strict directions not to use the name, image or any other details that gave away the identity of the victim. The police has issued an advisory to that effect.

Meanwhile, Anwar Sadat, MLA, wrote to the Chief Minister, demanding a foolproof probe against the accused, that would ensure that he received capital punishment. He demanded the appointment of a special prosecutor for the speedy completion of the trial. The family of the victim should be given adequate compensation or land or house if they were willing to settle down in Kerala. Mr. Sadat also requested that the issue be taken up at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.