Aluva municipality’s Periyar action plan projects in limbo

KOCHI

02 September 2021 19:17 IST

Timeline fixed for implementation of key projects has elapsed

The projects to be implemented by the Aluva municipality as part of the Periyar action plan have been moving at a snail’s pace, according to official estimates.

An assessment by the government showed that the timeline fixed for the implementation of the key projects has elapsed. The delay in the execution of the projects has prompted the authorities to stretch the deadline by six months to one year.

The augmentation and revamping of the existing sewage treatment plant near Adwaitha Ashramam remains one of the major projects that has remained in the cold storage for long. The project proposal included increasing the capacity of the plant to treat more sewage generated in the municipality. The municipality authorities have not yet reported on the source of funding for the project.

The augmentation of the sewage treatment plant at Aluva market is also pending. The project was mooted to reduce the pollution load in the Periyar river after studies found that untreated wastewater was dumped into the waterbody in violation of rules. No concrete action has been taken to stop the illegal discharge of sewage from the township into the river through a drain near Periyar Hotel, according to an interim report on the updated status on the Periyar action plan.

M.O. John, chairman of the Aluva municipality, cited serious shortage of funds to carry out the implementation of the projects as per the original schedule. “The financial situation has been hit owing to the lack of support from the government. We are yet to receive arrears to the tune of ₹8 crore towards the payment of pension,” he said.

Mr. John stated that the delayed Periyar action plan projects would be included in the Plan programme for next year. “The Kerala Water Authority has assured support to set up a sewerage treatment plant in Aluva. The augmentation of the sewage treatment plants at Adwaitha Ashramam and Aluva municipal market will be taken up in the plan projects starting next March,” he said.