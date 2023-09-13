HamberMenu
Aluva municipality bound to provide facilities at market: HC

September 13, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that when the Aluva municipality collects fee from traders inside the vegetable market, it is necessary to give them basic infrastructure and proper sanitation facilities, including toilets. The court observed that the municipality ought to ensure existence of such facilities, especially when they collect fee under Section 458 of the Kerala Municipality Act. 

The court made the observations when a writ petition filed by the Aluva Merchants Association and other traders came up for hearing. They alleged that no facilities were provided at the vegetable market, including lighting, drainage or toilet facilities, despite the civic body collecting huge fees.

The court asked the municipality to file an affidavit in response to the allegation of the petitioners. The affidavit should also contain the alleged illegal collection of fees from traders on the northern side of the PWD Road, the court said.

