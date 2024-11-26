Aluva maintains lead at Ernakulam District School Arts Fest

Aluva educational sub-district maintained its lead on the second day of the Ernakulam District School Arts Festival, held at various venues in Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor on Tuesday (November 26).

Aluva topped the overall points tally with 367 points, followed by Ernakulam with 355 points and the host sub-district, Perumbavoor, with 348 points, according to the results compiled by the organising committee around 7 p.m.

In the school category, Vidyadhiraja Vidyabhavan, Aluva, led with 135 points, followed by St. Teresa’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, with 98 points. Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School, Edavanakkad, secured third place with 96 points.

In the upper primary (general) category, Perumbavoor educational sub-district led with 82 points, followed by Vypeen with 79 points and North Paravur with 74 points. In the high school (general) category, Ernakulam was in the lead with 153 points, while Perumbavoor followed with 148 points and Aluva with 145 points. In the higher secondary (general) category, Aluva led with 151 points, followed by Ernakulam with 133 points and Muvattupuzha with 130 points.

In the Sanskrit fest (upper primary), Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, and North Paravur were tied for the first position with 50 points each. Meanwhile, Mattancherry, North Paravur, Kolencherry, Aluva, Muvattupuzha, and Vypeen educational sub-districts were tied at 15 points each in the Arabic fest (upper primary category).