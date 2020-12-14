Aluva hospital to turn COVID treatment centre

MCH may wrap up operations with classes set to begin for medical students

With the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, likely to scale down the number of COVID-19 patients who can be treated at the facility, and PVS Hospital at Kaloor possibly having to wrap up operations by the end of January, health officials in the district are scrambling to augment facilities at the District Hospital, Aluva, to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

So far, the MCH, an exclusive COVID-19 treatment facility, has borne the brunt of care for seriously ill patients, while PVS Hospital has been treating category B and C patients for a little over three months.

However, classes at the medical college are set to resume soon, and the hospital would have to be opened up to non-COVID patients. “A final order on beginning classes for students has not arrived yet. But classes are likely to resume by January. A few beds will still be set aside for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Peter Vazhayil, Superintendent, MCH.

Meanwhile, another private hospital has expressed interest in acquiring PVS Hospital, which had remained defunct till the district administration took over and converted it into a COVID-19 care centre. “The sale has not been finalised yet, but the party that is likely to go through with the deal has said that we might have to vacate the premises by the end of January,” said a doctor associated with the functioning of the hospital. The hospital has the capacity to treat around 120 patients, but only 70 beds have been made functional.

“The equipment that was donated for our use at the hospital, like ventilators, will be shifted to the District Hospital at Aluva. The rest will remain at the facility after the take-over,” the doctor said.

The government had initially invested around ₹45 lakh to get the hospital up and running, according to Dr. Junaid Rahman, former president, IMA, Kochi chapter. Since then, private organisations have been footing the daily expenses of the hospital through their CSR funds. When its functioning ceases, the staff at PVS Hospital was also likely to be shifted to the District Hospital at Aluva.

The District Hospital would be a 100-bed COVID-19 facility with 50 ICU beds, according to Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission. Some treatments like that for haemophilia, and regular outpatient facilities, would continue at the hospital.

The MCH would continue to retain around 20 beds for COVID-19 patients, and facilities at other government hospitals in the district, like the Muvattupuzha General Hospital and the government hospital at Palluruthy, have been equipped to treat COVID-19 patients, he said.

The second-line treatment centre at Adlux, Angamaly, is also set to wrap up by the end of the month and return to use as a convention centre. In October, the facility had been equipped with oxygen concentrators, which would be shifted to the other COVID care centres, Dr. Numpeli said. Once the centre at Adlux stopped functioning, the CIAL convention centre, with the capacity to treat around 167 patients, would continue to accommodate patients requiring oxygen support, he said.