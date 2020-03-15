Aluva hospital takes load of testing, transit of passengers

KOCHI

15 March 2020 01:30 IST

41 passengers from Italy, Germany, and Spain taken to the facility on Saturday

A massive drill is on as the Health Department has taken up the job of taking care of passengers arriving at the Nedumbassery airport from countries hit by COVID-19, all through the night.

As doctors, assisted by nurses, health inspectors, and other technical hands, examine passengers at the airport and categorize them to be sent to various healthcare facilities, yet another group will be making arrangements for serving food to passengers.

By that time the logistics of ambulance deployment comes into play to transport passengers to the designated healthcare facilities. Category-A patients with no symptoms or very mild ones are sent to the Aluva hospital for a thorough check-up, while Category-B and C patients who are symptomatic are shifted to the Government Medical College for isolation.

Meanwhile, a total of 41 passengers from Italy, Germany, and Spain were taken to the Aluva hospital on Saturday morning. The group included three children, one of them an infant.

The new pay ward facility at the hospital is a separate block, which is ideal for isolation, despite the fact that the hospital, located in 18 acres, has very little open area.

Doctors and nurses receive passengers from ambulances and get a detailed examination done, besides tracing their travel history other health issues. Another batch of doctors and nurses get prepared to take over from those examining patients in the isolation ward. “It is difficult for anyone to work wearing personal protection equipment for long hours. So, doctors and nurses at the Aluva hospital take turns in examining people arriving from the airport,” said a doctor who co-ordinates the process.

A health inspector co-ordinates ambulance drivers, who ferry passengers from the airport and then to their homes since they cannot be using public transport.

All passengers who were brought to Aluva were sent for home quarantine in ambulances to various parts of the State such as Piravom, Mala, Irinjalakuda, and Kasaragod.

The isolation ward also has two foreign nationals brought in from Alappuzha. Swabs taken from them were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha. The Health Department will be considering further action after the test results come in. If negative, they could be sent back home in the US and UK.