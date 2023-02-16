HamberMenu
Aluva cyber police arrest two for cheating woman by promising profits through online trade

February 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva cyber police arrested two persons on charge of cheating a woman of lakhs of rupees by promising profits through online trade.

The arrested are Balasubramanyan, 27, and Muthuraj, 33, of Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The accused got into contact with the woman from Nedumbassery through WhatsApp in September last year. They reportedly convinced her that by buying things through the web links they provided and then selling them to others would help her net profit and recover the purchase cost.

Subsequently, the accused got her to transfer ₹19.17 lakh through multiple transactions to their UPI IDs and bank accounts. She never recovered her money and realising that she had been taken for a ride, she lodged a petition with District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. A special investigation team arrested the duo from Tamil Nadu. They reportedly have several cases against them at various police stations.

A team led by Inspectors M.B. Latheef and S. Shine, and civil police officers Aineesh, Subhash, Chandran, and Abhilash Sivan made the arrest.

