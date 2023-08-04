ADVERTISEMENT

Aluva child murder case: govt. to appoint special public prosecutors

August 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to appoint special public prosecutors to ensure the speedy completion of trial in the case relating to the rape and murder of a five-year-old migrant child at Aluva on July 28.

A panel of three lawyers has been submitted to the government from the office of the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police in this regard. They are Avanish Koyikkara who has a good track record in criminal cases, Jaison Joseph who is popular as a lawyer in the Aluva court that tries cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Mohan Raj who was public prosecutor in the Uthara and Vismaya death cases.

The special investigation team probing the case is trying to file the chargesheet this month or in the beginning of next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US