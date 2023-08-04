Aluva child murder case: govt. to appoint special public prosecutors

August 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has decided to appoint special public prosecutors to ensure the speedy completion of trial in the case relating to the rape and murder of a five-year-old migrant child at Aluva on July 28.

A panel of three lawyers has been submitted to the government from the office of the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police in this regard. They are Avanish Koyikkara who has a good track record in criminal cases, Jaison Joseph who is popular as a lawyer in the Aluva court that tries cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Mohan Raj who was public prosecutor in the Uthara and Vismaya death cases.

The special investigation team probing the case is trying to file the chargesheet this month or in the beginning of next month.

