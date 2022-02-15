Aluva car accident: vehicle owner arrested

Case registered against minor

The Aluva police on Monday arrested a man in connection with an accident involving his car driven by a minor that killed a person at Muttom on Sunday.

The arrested was identified as Abdul Hakeem, 39, of Kodungalloor. He was arrested on the ground that he was the owner of the car as per the registration certificate. Later, he was released on bail.

He had reportedly lent the car to a relative who, in turn, allowed a minor to take it for a drive. The police have also registered a case against the 17-year-old who drove the car.

The car had five occupants at the time of the accident of which all were minors except one.