Alternative traffic arrangements awaited at Vyttila, Edappally

At Palarivattom, U-turns on both sides of the central spans of the flyover ensure continuous flow of vehicles in different directions. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The clamour for an alternative traffic arrangement at Vyttila and an underpass at Edappally is rising since traffic snarls are worsening at the two busy junctions on Edappally-Aroor National Highway 66.

The six-lane flyover at Vyttila and the four-lane flyover at Edappally cater for just about 30% of the over one lakh passenger car units (PCUs) that cross the junctions each day. The rest of the vehicles end up getting caught in winding snarls in different directions.

Terming an underpass linking S.A. Road and Vyttila-Thripunithura Road as unfeasible, former Principal Advisor to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E. Sreedharan said the foundations of the metro rail pillars on S.A. Road could come in the way. He said an immediate and short-term solution would be to emulate the traffic arrangement at Palarivattom [where U-turns on both sides of the central spans of the flyover ensure continuous flow of vehicles in different directions], that was introduced after the damaged flyover was rebuilt by DMRC.

A similar arrangement could be made on the Palarivattom and Aroor sides of the Vyttila flyover. Inadequate vertical clearance, if any, can be compensated for by scooping out about a metre of the surface beneath the flyover, on the two sides. Two-lane corridors can be hewed out on both sides, enabling continuous flow of vehicles in all directions. There was no need to worry about waterlogging in the scooped-out area since the Vyttila Junction was at a relatively higher plane compared to roads in the vicinity, he said.

A project submitted about five years ago by the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), an NGO, to ready a ring road around Vyttila, too remains on paper. On its part, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is yet to acquire half a dozen plots that are needed for the commissioning of the Chilavannur Bund Road that begins from the southern side of Vyttila and runs parallel to S.A. Road.

Expressing dismay at the State government not rolling out measures proposed by the PWD and other agencies to decongest Vyttila, PWD sources said there was no way out but to widen the service road on the eastern side of the flyover.

The DMRC, while constructing the flyover at Edappally, had left adequate space for readying a four-lane underpass to link the NH Bypass with the NH 66 corridor leading to Guruvayur, said official sources.