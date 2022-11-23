  1. EPaper
Alternative traffic arrangement sought before restructuring of Brahmapuram bridge

November 23, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, PWD Minister, and the Chief Secretary demanding an alternative traffic arrangement ahead of the restructuring of the Brahmapuram bridge linking Thrikkakara and Kunnathunadu Assembly constituencies.

This, she said, was necessary for the smooth passage of those going to schools and IT firms and the general public in the affected area. The Public Works Minister has agreed to consider the demand favourably. The bridge is about to be restructured to facilitate the movement of proposed Water Metro boats.

Ms. Thomas was accompanied by former Kunnathunadu MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice president V.P. Sajeendran, protest committee general convener M.S. Anilkumar, and Thrikkakara Assembly constituency UDF chairman Joseph Alex.

