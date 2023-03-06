Alternative site for waste dumping identified at Ambalamedu

March 06, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

With the transportation of solid waste from the Kochi city and adjoining areas to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant being hit since the fire incident, the district administration has decided to dump the biodegradable waste at Ambalamedu.

The waste collection and transportation had been disrupted for the last five days as the site has become inaccessible. The delay in the collection and shifting the waste had emerged as a headache for the civic bodies. The piled up biowaste had also posed health risks in the city and other parts of the district. Besides Kochi Corporation, a few municipalities and panchayats had been banking on the Brahmapuram plant for managing its refuse.

The district administration has identified the holding owned by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation at Ambalamedu for the dumping of waste. The refuse collected from the local bodies will be dumped at the site till the plant site becomes accessible. The district administration issued necessary instructions to the Kochi Corporation in this regard, said a communication.

The Kochi Corporation, FACT, and the Infrastructure Development Corporation will together carry out the waste dumping measures. Food waste and other degradable material will be dumped at the site. Plastic will not be collected, said a communication.