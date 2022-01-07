Altercation between migrants led to Kizhakkambalam violence, say police

Security guards alerted them when situation went out of control

Arguments over playing music and dancing during Christmas night celebrations probably descended into a pitched battle between the inmates of a migrant labour camp at Kizhakkambalam as they split into two groups and the police were left to face the wrath.

This is the picture emerging of the sequence of events as the special investigation team probing the incident pieces together the happenings from that stormy night with the help of statements from the accused and witnesses. As the fight got out of hand, security guards could hardly control it and had no other alternative but to alert the police, sources associated with the investigation said.

Investigators continue to collect the statements of as many people as possible who were at the scene on the night. The police have so far only sought and received the custodial interrogation of just four, supposedly key accused in the incident, out of the 174 arrested in connection with the incident.

“We haven't felt the need for seeking the custody of more accused. Though we have 90 days’ time to file the charge sheet, we will try to wrap up the investigation and file it as soon as possible,” said investigation sources.

The Kunnathunadu police had registered two First Information Reports, one each for the assault of inspector V.T. Shajan and for the arson and damage of public properties worth around ₹12.05 lakh arraigning in a total of 300 identifiable persons.

Among the charges invoked in the FIRs were IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The accused allegedly attacked Mr. Shajan with sticks and stones while shouting out to ‘kill him.’ He was allegedly hit on his back and head inflicting a fracture on his left arm. They also allegedly assaulted Sivadasan, assistant sub inspector, of Kunnathunadu police, civil police officer Rejeesh and grade sub inspector Sajan.