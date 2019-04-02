Alphons declares income of ₹8.77 lakh

K.J. Alphons, Union Minister of State for Tourism, who filed his nomination papers on Monday to contest the Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, declared an income of ₹8.77 lakh in 2017-18. His wife earned ₹4.10 lakh in the same year.

Mr. Alphons also declared that there was a case pending against him for the alleged forging of documents and records. He said charges had not been framed.

He declared he had ₹25,000 in hand, while his wife had ₹34,000.

He declared three bank accounts with ₹25.74 lakh, ₹40 lakh, and ₹35,000 in each. His wife has two accounts with ₹5,057 and ₹2,121 and a term deposit of ₹50 lakh.

He owns a car valued at ₹4 lakh while his wife has a car costing ₹2 lakh.

The candidate declared that he had agricultural land at Meharuli in New Delhi which was valued at ₹2 crore and a non-agricultural property in Bengaluru valued at ₹3 crore.

He owns a residential apartment in Ernakulam costing ₹1.76 crore.

The Union Minister declared that he had movable assets worth ₹2.63 crore, while his wife has assets worth ₹2.05 crore. As regards immovable assets, he has ₹5 crore worth assets, while his wife owns assets worth ₹1.76 crore.