Alphons declares income of ₹8.77 lakh

K.J. Alphons, the NDA candidate for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, files nomination in Kochi on Monday.

K.J. Alphons, Union Minister of State for Tourism, who filed his nomination papers on Monday to contest the Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, declared an income of ₹8.77 lakh in 2017-18. His wife earned ₹4.10 lakh in the same year.

Mr. Alphons also declared that there was a case pending against him for the alleged forging of documents and records. He said charges had not been framed.

He declared he had ₹25,000 in hand, while his wife had ₹34,000.

He declared three bank accounts with ₹25.74 lakh, ₹40 lakh, and ₹35,000 in each. His wife has two accounts with ₹5,057 and ₹2,121 and a term deposit of ₹50 lakh.

He owns a car valued at ₹4 lakh while his wife has a car costing ₹2 lakh.

The candidate declared that he had agricultural land at Meharuli in New Delhi which was valued at ₹2 crore and a non-agricultural property in Bengaluru valued at ₹3 crore.

He owns a residential apartment in Ernakulam costing ₹1.76 crore.

The Union Minister declared that he had movable assets worth ₹2.63 crore, while his wife has assets worth ₹2.05 crore. As regards immovable assets, he has ₹5 crore worth assets, while his wife owns assets worth ₹1.76 crore.

