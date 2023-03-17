ADVERTISEMENT

Almaya Munnettam demands Alencherry’s resignation

March 17, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Almaya Munnettam, an organisation of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has demanded the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry in the wake of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his plea to quash criminal cases against him over the alleged irregularities in the sale of properties belonging to the archdiocese.

It will be a blot to believers, if the Cardinal continued in the position while facing trial. Hence, he should relinquish all his duties and co-operate with the probe, said Jemy Augustine, convener of the forum, in a release.

The Vatican and the Syro-Malabar Church Synod should expel him, if he refused to relinquish his responsibilities, he said. The Samithi representatives alleged that the money given by the faithful as offerings was spent for meeting legal expenses in various cases against the Cardinal, according to the forum.

