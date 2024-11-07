 />
Allow only dolly workers with police verification certificate to carry pilgrims to Sabarimala: Kerala HC

Published - November 07, 2024 11:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of dolly carriers at Neelimala transporting a devotee to the Sabarimala hilltop from Pampa . A scene from Neelimala.

A file photo of dolly carriers at Neelimala transporting a devotee to the Sabarimala hilltop from Pampa . A scene from Neelimala. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that only registered dolly workers who have obtained valid police verification certificates and health cards be allowed to carry pilgrims along the trekking path on dollies to the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to ensure fitness of the dollies before the commencement of each monthly puja and Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season. The court also asked the TDB to publish on the Virtual-Q platform the rate for dolly trips (to and fro). The rate should also be exhibited in multiple languages at Pampa, Marakkootam and Sannidhanam.

