HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allow Kerala govt. to take over Cochin Fisheries Harbour, says Kareem

November 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Elamaram Kareem, MP, inaugurating the Harbour Protection Forum protest at Port Trust office in Kochi on Monday.

Elamaram Kareem, MP, inaugurating the Harbour Protection Forum protest at Port Trust office in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

The Union government must permit the State government to take over the Cochin Fisheries Harbour in Thoppumpady, said Elamaram Kareem, MP, in Kochi on Monday. The takeover could pave the way for speedy completion of the renovation work, started under the Union government sponsorship but almost abandoned at present, he added.

Mr. Kareem was inaugurating a protest meeting of fisheries harbour stakeholders, demanding that the renovation work must restart immediately. The protest was organised by a forum comprising people from different political affiliations.

Mr. Kareem alleged that the Centre had ignored the dire need for speedy renovation of the fishing harbour, which was under the administration of the Cochin Port Authority. He also alleged that the Centre had adopted a stepmotherly attitude to States not ruled by the BJP.

Hibi Eden, MP, who addressed the protesters, said there was urgent need to complete the renovation work. Thousands of fishermen, their families and auxiliary workers depended on the facility, the biggest in Kerala, for their livelihood, he added.

Senior political leaders, including K. J. Maxi, MLA, trade union leaders and representatives of fishermen’s organisations attended the protest meeting.

Work on the project was launched by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in June 2023. The first stage of the ₹169.17-crore project included construction of three air-conditioned auction halls, a non-air-conditioned hall, a fish dressing unit and other ancillary units. Under the project, internal roads are to be constructed, loading and unloading platforms built, and a waste management area developed. The completion of the project will see the harbour being able to handle 415 tonnes of fish per day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.