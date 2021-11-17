Allot land for Idukki court complex, orders HC

KOCHI

17 November 2021 22:17 IST

The Kerala High Court has asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate all the departments including Revenue, Home and Local Self Government institutions, to allocate land for the construction of a court complex at Idukki within six weeks.

Once the land is allotted, the necessary steps should be initiated by the authorities to construct the court complex at least within one year from the date on which the land is allotted, directed the Kerala High Court.

It was on a petition moved by the Idukki Bar Association that the court issued the order.

All the authorities concerned should make earnest efforts to move all files quickly to start the construction immediately and to fulfil the aim to complete the construction within the period, the court directed.

The petitioners submitted that the courts and the attached offices in Idukki were functioning with limited facilities provided in the civil station at Kuyilimala in Idukki. The demand for a court complex was mooted two and a half decades ago, the petitioners submitted.

The court observed that the judiciary cannot function without the proper judicial infrastructure and a proper atmosphere to administer justice.