Alleged suicide bid by injured toddler’s mother, grandmother

Loss of face and financial burden reportedly forced them to resort to the act

The mother and grandmother of the toddler, who remains admitted in a private hospital at Kolencherry with suspected assault injuries, were found with their wrists slashed at the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

The girl aged less than three years had the two women staying as her bystanders since Monday. Both remain admitted in the surgical ICU and have been referred for psychiatric counselling as well.

Hospital medical superintendent Sojan Iype and administrative director Thomas T.V. informed the media about the alleged suicide bid on Thursday morning.

The mother was found in the washroom and the grandmother in the room for bystanders shortly after 1 a.m. “Security guards at the hospital have already been instructed to keep an eye on the two considering their vulnerability following the traumatic events involving the child. So, when the mother didn’t return from the washroom even after 30 minutes, security guards knocked on the door, and the mother herself opened the door. The grandmother was found with injuries to her wrist and neck when our staff rushed to alert her about her daughter,” said hospital sources. The mother reportedly told the hospital authorities that the loss of face and financial burden forced them to resort to the act.

The Kolencherry Judicial First Class Magistrate recorded the statements of the two women at the hospital. “We haven’t registered any case against the two for the time being considering their prevailing situation,” said Dileesh T., Station House Officer, Puthencruz.

Meanwhile, the toddler continued to make progress after she was taken off the ventilator following improvement in respiration on Wednesday. “She is responding when being spoken to and is fed through tube. There is also movement in her eyes,” said hospital sources.

Antony Tijin, a suspect in the case, and the toddler’s maternal aunt, did not appear before the police on Thursday as directed. “Both are under our surveillance, and we are taking action to bring them in. We haven’t yet moved in to take them into custody, as they are not accused in any case as of now,” said P.V. Baby, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara.

So far, the police have registered a case against the mother alone under the Juvenile Justice Act for failure to care for the child.

The duo had been staying with the child and her family and had suspiciously gone absconding since the child was admitted to the hospital. The police feel that their statements will be needed to throw light on how the child suffered injuries, which still remain mysterious.

While the mother and the grandmother maintained that the injuries were self-inflicted, and that the child was hyperactive and even possessed, both doctors and the police have refused to accept it in toto. They feel it was beyond a toddler to self-inflict such injuries.

K.V. Manojkumar, Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, visited the child at the hospital on Thursday evening. The commission had taken up a suo motu case.