Alleged stalking of girls lead to fist fight

The Fort Kochi police registered two separate cases sparked off by the alleged stalking of a group of four girls by two inebriated persons on Monday evening.

It all started off with the girls renting bicycles from a homestay in Fort Kochi for sightseeing and were allegedly followed by the two who made lewd comments and took their photographs and videos.

The girls shared the incident with the homestay operators leading to an altercation between the operators and the two alleged stalkers who in turn rang up their friends leading to a second round of fight.

Following the two successive incidents, the Fort Kochi police registered two cases, one arraigning the homestay operators as accused and the other against the alleged stalkers and their accomplices.