Alleged serial economic offender nabbed in Ernakulam district

January 18, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

When a man, seemingly respectable and sophisticated, approached her in the name of a charitable trust and offered to help with her daughter’s marriage last year, the woman who runs a roadside teashop in Kothamangalam had little suspicion.

The man who identified himself as Ashraf convinced her that he knew a “spiritual figure” who would bless her daughter’s gold chain and thali for her wedding and would even reimburse the price on producing the bill. She was convinced to go to Amrita Hospital where, he said, the spiritual figure was then undergoing treatment.

Unsuspecting, she handed over the jewellery weighing three sovereigns along with the bill to the man at the canteen of the hospital on August 16 last year. The woman never saw him again, following which she lodged a petition with the Cheranalloor police.

When the police nabbed him earlier this week, almost five months after the incident, it emerged that the 56-year-old was an alleged serial offender, and that his name was Kunjumon.

“We also recovered five passports belonging to job aspirants from Pathanamthitta from him. It emerged that he had initially collected ₹30,000 from them, promising to get them placements in West Asia. Later, he had arranged their medical test at a local lab for which he had collected another ₹6,000 each from them. He had asked for another ₹14,000 from them when he was caught. He runs a firm in Mangaluru, the credentials of which are being verified. He has another cheating case against him in Palakkad, while new cases are being registered in Pathanamthitta on the basis attempted job fraud,” said Cheranalloor police sources.

The police said he spoke well and put that to good use to trap potential victims. Even when nabbed, he was unfazed and accused the police of high-handedness, said sources.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.