Alleged illegal beach sand-mining: Kerala HC seeks govt. response

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a statement in response to a public interest litigation against the alleged illegal mining of beach mineral sand being undertaken at Thottappally in Alappuzha under the guise of an order passed under the Disaster Management Act.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu gave the directive when a writ petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party State leader Shaun George came up for hearing.

Without licence

According to him, the illegal beach sand exploration is taking place without obtaining any permit or licence under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957, or the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002. The government was allowing the mining on the basis of an order issued under the Disaster Management Act for cutting open the sand bar and removal of the Thottappally spillway for alleviating the flood risk, consequent to the emergent situation owing to the 2018 and 2019 floods. The order was still being used to circumvent the licence requirements under atomic minerals regulations, ecological impact clearance and CRZ clearance for the offshore mining activities.

Probe sought

The petitioner sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency into the illegal mining of the beach sands.

