Allegations on mutual fund investments baseless, says former Waqf Board CEO

‘There is nothing wrong in investing funds of board in mutual funds, as it gave improved returns’

November 25, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The allegation that the funds of the State Waqf Board were deposited in mutual funds in April 2018 is baseless, according to B.M. Jamal, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the board.

Reacting to reports in a section of media that the government had ordered a probe into mutual fund investments made in 2018-22, Mr. Jamal said here on Friday that he was not holding charge of the CEO of the board in April 2018, as he was on deputation as secretary of the Central Waqf Council from 2016 to 2018. “I had rejoined in 2019 and completed my tenure in March 2022,” he said.

Mr. Jamal said there was nothing wrong in investing funds of the board in mutual funds, as it gave improved returns compared to other deposits.

