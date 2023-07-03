Allegations of plagiarism against CM’s Additional Private Secretary

July 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Students Union State president Aloysius Xavier alleged that Ratheesh Kaliyadan, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had plagiarised many parts of his doctoral thesis. Nearly 70% of the thesis was plagiarised. The doctoral degree was obtained in complete violation of the rules and procedures, he alleged. Denying the allegations, Mr. Kaliyadan said he would initiate legal action against Mr. Xavier for the false allegations. A complaint was filed with the City Police Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, against the false allegations being spread through social media, he said.