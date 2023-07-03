HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allegations of plagiarism against CM’s Additional Private Secretary

July 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Students Union State president Aloysius Xavier alleged that Ratheesh Kaliyadan, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had plagiarised many parts of his doctoral thesis. Nearly 70% of the thesis was plagiarised. The doctoral degree was obtained in complete violation of the rules and procedures, he alleged. Denying the allegations, Mr. Kaliyadan said he would initiate legal action against Mr. Xavier for the false allegations. A complaint was filed with the City Police Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, against the false allegations being spread through social media, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.