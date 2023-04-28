Allegations baseless, says Shane Nigam as producer blames actor for unprofessional conduct

April 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

KOCHI

Actor Shane Nigam has denied allegations of lack of professionalism raised against him by Sophia Paul, producer of the movie RDX, in his letter written to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

The representatives of various organisations in the Malayalam film industry had announced on April 25 that they would not cooperate with him and actor Sreenath Bhasi, alleging that they were creating problems at shooting locations and causing hindrances to the smooth completion of movies.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) had urged other organisations, including AMMA, to act against Shane after Ms. Paul wrote a letter to the association alleging that his unprofessional behaviour had affected the shooting, besides causing difficulties to the production team. She had also stated that the actor demanded that he should be given prominence in the movie and its promotion.

In his letter, Shane rejected the allegation that he had insisted on seeing the edited version while claiming that the director himself had asked him to watch it after he raised doubts about the prominence for his character. On the allegation by the producer that his mother had asked for a higher remuneration for a film after the shooting started, the actor said he had to return the advance payment for another film as the shooting of RDX got delayed.

In her letter to the KFPA, Ms. Paul alleged that the actor had demanded that the production house should show the edited footage to him and his mother to ascertain his prominence in the movie. She also alleged that the actor’s indiscipline and lack of professionalism had caused financial loss to her. The actor had also demanded that the posters of the movie should not be released without his consent, she said.